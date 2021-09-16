Kim S. Fennebresque Sells 9,693 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $493.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 213.94% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlueLinx by 1.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in BlueLinx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

