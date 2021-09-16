Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Buys $639,000.00 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TDY stock opened at $431.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $301.76 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.77.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

