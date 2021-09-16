Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz Sells 4,157 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $147.90.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
