Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz Sells 4,157 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 381.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 9.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

