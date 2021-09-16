Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Major Shareholder Sells 12,526 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $316,657.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $104.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.10.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Poshmark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

