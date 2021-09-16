Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Sells $402,887.45 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $402,887.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 3,595 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $104,614.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 25,067 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $727,945.68.

On Friday, September 3rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 12,731 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $376,837.60.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 5,714 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $168,391.58.

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.