Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.17

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 4747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,798 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 282,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 241,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 450,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

