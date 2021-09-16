Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Grows By 3,716.7%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 3,716.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DKMR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships
Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.