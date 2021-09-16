Short Interest in Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Grows By 3,716.7%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 3,716.7% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,654,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DKMR opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Xtreme Fighting Championships has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

Get Xtreme Fighting Championships alerts:

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtreme Fighting Championships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.