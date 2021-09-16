Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Up 5,839.1% in August

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 5,839.1% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

GSMG opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Glory Star New Media Group has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $150.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -1.41.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.