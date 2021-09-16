Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 7,600.0% in August

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Disco stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.28. Disco has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

