Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $525.00 at Truist Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Securities from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PANW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,660 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

