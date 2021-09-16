Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $89.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Oracle has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

