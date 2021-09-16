Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $550.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $413.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.