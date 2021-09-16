Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce sales of $4.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,579 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.