PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 237 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 15.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

