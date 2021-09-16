PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,955 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

BDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BDN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

