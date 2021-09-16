Swiss National Bank Sells 3,200 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Franklin Electric worth $6,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after buying an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 184,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $6,975,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $6,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $246,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,015.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE opened at $83.63 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

