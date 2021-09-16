Swiss National Bank Has $7.15 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Mimecast worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,049 shares of company stock worth $8,502,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

