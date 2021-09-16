American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 215 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $237.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.06. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $148.56 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

