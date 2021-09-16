Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Air Lease worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 454,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

