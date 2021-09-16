Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.98 Million Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of TechTarget worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in TechTarget by 32.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $1,755,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after buying an additional 263,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

