Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lindsay were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 36.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $155.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $91.41 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

