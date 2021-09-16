Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after purchasing an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,135,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

