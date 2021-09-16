Swiss National Bank Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $44.98 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

