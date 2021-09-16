Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $91,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GATX by 291.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

GATX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.99.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

