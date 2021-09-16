Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 113.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

