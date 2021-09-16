PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Simulations Plus worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLP opened at $43.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $878.60 million, a PE ratio of 77.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,472 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

