PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kennametal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 69.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 3.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.