Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,688.75 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,777 shares of company stock worth $931,778. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.