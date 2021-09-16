Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 119.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

