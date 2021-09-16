Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.14. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. CL King upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

