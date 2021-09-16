Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inseego were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 154,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 112,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inseego has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Inseego Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.