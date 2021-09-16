Head-To-Head Analysis: HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Brady (NYSE:BRC)

HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) and Brady (NYSE:BRC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HempAmericana alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HempAmericana and Brady, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A Brady 0 0 2 0 3.00

Brady has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.78%. Given Brady’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brady is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Risk & Volatility

HempAmericana has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brady has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HempAmericana and Brady’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A Brady 11.33% 14.93% 11.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HempAmericana and Brady’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brady $1.14 billion 2.28 $129.66 million $2.65 18.90

Brady has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Brady shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Brady shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brady beats HempAmericana on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HempAmericana Company Profile

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products. The WPS segment offers compliance products, which are sold under multiple brand names through catalogue and digital to a range of maintenance, repair, and operations customers. Its solutions include Brady LINK360 Software, Brady CenSys, and Brady SmartID Aerospace. The company was founded by William H. Brady Jr. in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for HempAmericana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HempAmericana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.