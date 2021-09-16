American Century Companies Inc. Sells 740,784 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 98.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 30.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,720.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

