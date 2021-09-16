Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,267,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,267,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,048,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,215,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $1,246,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $1,261,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,273,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $1,246,200.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

