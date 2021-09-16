Robert B. Cushing Sells 3,500 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $206.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,832,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,926,000 after purchasing an additional 61,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

