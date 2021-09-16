Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Insider Raleigh Finlayson Purchases 100,000 Shares

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) insider Raleigh Finlayson acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.10 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of A$910,000.00 ($650,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

