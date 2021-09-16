RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Major Shareholder Group Ii Lp Column Sells 21,738 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 21,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $764,960.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Ii Lp Column also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 14,317 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $504,960.59.

On Monday, August 23rd, Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60.

On Friday, August 20th, Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12.

Shares of RAPT opened at $37.46 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.04.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,888,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 25,538 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

