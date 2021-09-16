Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.28. 17,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,238,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,514. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 548.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

