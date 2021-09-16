$486.56 Million in Sales Expected for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $486.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.09 million and the highest is $511.03 million. ModivCare reported sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,517,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,386,000.

Shares of MODV opened at $173.35 on Thursday. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

