American Century Companies Inc. Buys 670 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $212,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock valued at $22,319,435. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

