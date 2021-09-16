American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,526 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Berry by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry alerts:

BRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $492.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Berry Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.