American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,954,000 after buying an additional 120,263 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,963,000 after buying an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,602,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after buying an additional 50,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $87.94 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

