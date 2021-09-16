Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,405 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.53.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

