Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 91,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,405 shares.The stock last traded at $15.90 and had previously closed at $15.53.
BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.07.
The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
