MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 384,943 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $18.67.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.67 and a beta of 0.98.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.