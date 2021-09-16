Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Update

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 134.4% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Betterware de Mexico by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Betterware de Mexico has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 359.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.