US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

BCSF opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.88. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCSF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

