US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 335.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $74.87 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.04.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,806 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.