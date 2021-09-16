US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 2,062.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,180,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,924,000 after buying an additional 2,043,815 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,395,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,870,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

ENLC opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $66,955 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

