US Bancorp DE Buys 4,661 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,873,000 after buying an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,177,000 after buying an additional 1,218,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

