US Bancorp DE Has $340,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,466.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $44.74 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.